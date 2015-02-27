Scholarship fund balance to aid EMTs

In 1970 the Aunita R. Lucas Scholarship Fund was created as a memorial to one, who in her lifetime, directed her interest to the furtherance of education for those in the field of the healing arts.

On March 21 of that year, a committee consisting of Michael P. Chiaramonte, Walter R. Schumann, Rachel Clews Carpenter, May F. Piccozzi, Ambrose Avey, Helen A. Vreeland, Albert Vreeland and myself met and determined the fund and its purpose.

It has been an honor to present this award for the past 45 years to 60 Shelter Island High School students who had an interest in the healing arts. Some have pursued careers as nurses, doctors and other medical fields.

At the October 2013 meeting, I was the only original 45-year member and I met with present committee members William Sulahian, Phyllis Power, Robert Morgan and Edith Lechmanski. We made the decision that the Aunita R. Lucas award would be presented for the last time at the June 2014 high school graduation.

It is our honor at this time to present the balance of this account to the Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation, Inc. We would like this money to be used for educating and training EMTs who serve our community. We feel this is a way to continue Aunita’s memory of caring and helping others in the field of healing arts.

CHARLOTTE HANNABURY

Secretary/Treasurer

Aunita R. Lucas Scholarship Fund