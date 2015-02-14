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Respect yourself: Teen dating violence prevention takes center court at basketball game

By Julie Lane

 

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO| Shelter Island School’s cheerleaders finished out the season in fine style at the varsity boys basketball team’s last game against Pierson on Friday night.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO|
Shelter Island School’s cheerleaders finished out the season in fine style at the varsity boys basketball team’s last game against Pierson on Friday night.

Shelter Island School is sending a message to students, many of whom are just entering the world of dating: Respect yourself and demand that those you date treat you with respect.

Helped by educators from the East Hampton-based Retreat that offers assistance to victims of domestic abuse, the students were engaged in a week-long Teen Dating and Violence Prevention program in their health class, culminating in a finale at Friday night’s varsity basketball game.

Several members of the cheerleading squad, who are in the sophomore class, heard the message and carried it to Friday night’s game; they spoke about the lessons they learned. They hope their classmates will take to heart the importance of demanding respect for themselves and recognizing that if they’re in an abusive relationship, there’s help through the Retreat, according to physical education and health teacher Brian Becker, who coordinated the school’s program with assistance from the Retreat.

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO | Cheerleaders read a message against teen dating violence
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO | Cheerleaders read a message against teen dating violence

 

Attendees at the game gathered informational material about the Retreat and token gifts — purple ribbons, pens and similar items.

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO | Members of the 10th grade class manned a table giving out information about the Retreat.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO | Members of the 10th grade class manned a table giving out information about the Retreat.

“We are very excited that our teen leaders are active at so many events across the East End,” said Retreat Education Manager Helen Atkinson-Barnes. “Year after year, I am blown away by the dedication our students have to encourage dialogues about abuse.”