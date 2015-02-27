Reporter obituaries: Williams and Demarest

Clarissa Williams

Clarissa Williams of Shelter Island passed away on February 17, 2015. She was 63 years old. Her life partner of over 30 years, James Hull, was by her side.

She is survived by her brother Stephan Neilsen of Boyton Beach, Florida, her sister Diana Debobois of Bethpage, New York, her life partner James Hull and her stepdaughters Jeannine Marchica and husband Angelo and her three grandchildren Siena, Sofia and Charles James (CJ) of Atlantic Beach, New York; and Allison Christine, husband Robert, and her two grandsons Hudson James and Harper of New York, New York.

Clarissa was born in Topeka, Kansas on November 27, 1951 to Hani Sedgewick and Bernard Williams.

She worked in the dance apparel retail business and the commercial food service business. She recently retired after working almost 20 years at the Islander on Shelter Island where she met many of her life-long friends.

The number of lives that she touched and those who she loved are too numerous to count. She had a love for children, and her grandchildren were the link to happiness in her life, her family said.

Clarissa was a selfless, honest and generous person who was loved by all and will be sorely missed.

Richard C. Demarest

Richard “Dick” Demarest, 78, of Shelter Island, passed away February 15, 2015 in his home.

Born in 1936, he was the son of the late Nelson and Dorothy Demarest and the brother of the late Nelson (Ned) Demarest and the late Suzanne (Nan) Smith. His parents built the summer family home the year of his birth and he became a year-round resident in 1986.

Dick began his own business, Westco Products, in 1964 as a cabinet maker, designing custom oil burner cabinets and kitchen cabinets for Levitt houses. He was a pioneer in refacing cabinets with natural wood cabinet doors using an infinite color palette of stains. His last oil burner cabinet was installed this past fall, which replaced one of his very first ever built.

Dick’s talent for handiwork and his ability to fix almost anything from plumbing to electrical to mechanical systems was incredible and his willingness to teach his children the same will remain a part of his legacy.

An avid boater, Dick loved taking family and friends for trips to Montauk, Sag Harbor or circumnavigating Shelter Island. But his favorite boating time was spent on sunset cruises in Coecles Harbor. He was always happy to take anyone tubing who dared with him at the helm.

He is survived by his children Jonathan, Nelson and Pamela; his grandchildren Alexander, Taylor, Sarah, Rachel and Rebecca, and his two great-grandsons A.J. and Mason. He also leaves behind his companion of many years, June Martin Smith.

A memorial service will be planned in the spring with interment at the Emily F. French Cemetery. Donations to the Shelter Island Fire Department, P.O. Box 500, Shelter Island, NY 11964 and the Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation, P.O. Box 547, Shelter Island, NY 11964 in his honor would be gratefully appreciated.

Robert H. O’Connor

The funeral service for Bob O’Connor, previously scheduled for February 28 at Christ Church, Bronxville, has been postponed until the spring.