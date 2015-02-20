Reporter Editorials: Hall of Fame, Snow Days

Hall of Fame

It was announced recently that a new crop of athletes will be inducted into the Shelter Island School Athletic Hall of Fame.

Nine individuals and one team will be honored in May during induction ceremonies. Last spring’s ceremony for Hall inductees was one of the more entertaining and moving community events the Reporter has covered.



It was standing-room-only in the school’s auditorium. The evening was given over to not only tales of competition, victories and defeats, but to recollections by the athletes of people who inspired and encouraged them on the field of play and set examples of good conduct and character.

The committee that has worked to make the Hall of Fame happen is to be commended. But special praise goes to the committee’s chairman, Jim Colligan, who spearheaded the effort to create a space to enshrine great athletes of the past, and keep the memories alive of their skill, passion and dedication to their teammates and their sport.

Well done all, and congratulations to the new Hall of Famers.

Snow days

The Inuit people, it’s been said, have more than a hundred words to describe snow. There are words describing snow that falls in large or small flakes, blowing snow and even a word for remembered snow.

For the past few weeks many Islanders have also had lots of words for snow, none printable here.

The majority opinion on the subject seems to be drifting toward the witty, cantankerous camp of the fed up and away from the starry-eyed lovers of all things white, wet and falling.

In addition to providing us with endless small talk openings to more substantial conversations, the winter of 2015 is shaping up to be one for the books, with record temperatures and pavements that have become permafrost.

Hate it or love it, we can tip our caps to the Highway Department led by Superintendent Jay Card Jr. for keeping roads cleared and thank PSEG crews who worked long hours this past summer and autumn to clear branches and limbs near power lines.

It’s not over by a long shot, but so far so good. Or so far so terrible, depending on your point of view.