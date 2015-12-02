Update: Power restored to Silver Beach

At about 3:30 p.m., it was reported that power had been restored in Silver Beach.

Original story:

What was initially an approximate 10-minute outage in the Center this afternoon is prolonged in areas of Silver Beach and West Neck, according to Police Chief Jim Read. Power went off about 2:10 p.m. and back on about 10 minutes later in the Center. But as of 3 p.m. the two areas of Silver Beach and West Neck remained without electricity.

The chief said he has no information on what caused the outage and is still awaiting word from PSEG-LI. A PSEG spokesman told the Reporter he would try to determine what caused the loss of power that appears to have been Island-wide for at least 10 minutes.

The PSEG online map shows no customers on Shelter Island without power despite information coming from some areas that remain in the dark.

j.lane@sireporter.com