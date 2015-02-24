On course for the coldest

Shelter Island is heading for the coldest February on record.

Temperatures near zero overnight, single digits by dawn and a forecast for temps struggling to get out of the mid-20s for the rest of the week add up to a month for the record books

That’s according to National Weather Service Meteorologist John Murray, who is looking at data going back to 1984, the first year numbers were recorded at the NWS Islip station.

The coldest February was in 2007, when the average temperature was 27.1 degrees Fahrenheit. So far this month the Island is averaging 21.5.

Ready for more numbers to give an extra chill to your morning? This February is nearly 11 degrees below average compared to other years, Mr. Murray said.