Not your parents’ diplomas, new certificates help graduates

Not so long ago, New York high school students received a regular diploma, a Regents diploma or a Regents diploma with honors. But it’s a new world now, Academic Administrator Jennifer Rylott told the Board of Education Monday night.

The New York State Education Department has revised the age-old system to give students an education and credentials in areas that prepare them whether they’re headed to college or directly to the job market.

An additional seal on the diplomas would be available for students who seek career and education endorsements, generally achieved through BOCES programs in such specialties as aviation, foreign languages, computer science, the arts and science, technology, engineering and math.

Those students may choose higher education or opt to enter the job market. “They are work ready,” Ms. Rylott said.

There are also local diplomas for students with individual education plans with lower levels of passing grades on Regents exams. Plus there’s “a non-diploma high school exiting credential” for students with disabilities designed to lead a student in the direction of completing a career plan and employment. Those students may opt to return to the school for various types of diplomas until they reach the age of 21, Ms. Rylott said.

She described the various diploma types as “complicated” and said she hasn’t yet been able to determine who colleges are responding to the new state plans.

While diploma types may not be of great interest to parents of elementary school students, she encourages them to get involved early in the process of planning so their children can be headed in the right individual course by the time they enter secondary school.

The Reporter will take an in depth look at the new diploma system in an upcoming story.

In other action, the Board of Education:

• Accepted the resignation of elementary school teacher Frank Emmett who gave notice of his retirement as of June 30. “This will be a big loss for us,” Board president Stephen Gessner said.

• Appointed Ian Kanarvogel as junior varsity softball coach at a salary of $4,598. Board member Mark Kanarvogel recused himself from the vote.

• Appointed volunteer assistant coaches Mike Dunning for baseball, Bryan Gallagher for softball and Kenneth Lewis for baseball.

• Unanimously approved the prom to be held at the Ram’s Head Inn on May 2

• Accepted the following contributions from the Shelter Island Educational Foundation: $1,000 to fund the Adirondack chair project; $1,000 for the Empty Bowls Project; $2,000 for the seventh and eighth grade social studies class trip to Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty; $1,850 for the Selma screening field trip; and $3,000 for students to attend The Nutcracker.