Nine to enter Island Athletic Hall of Fame

Shelter Island School’s Athletic Hall of Fame will induct nine individuals and one team into its ranks on May 16.

The nine individuals are Jay Card Jr., Matthew Mobius, Leslie Czeladko, Robert Duffy, Shelli Clark, Sid Beckwith, Bill Dickerson, Jean Dickerson and Toby Green.

Members of the combined Shelter Island-Southold Boys Cross Country Team of 1985 were also selected. Islanders on that team were Toby Green, Ed Kotula, Kevin Dickens, Dean Foster and Tom Ritzler. Southolders were Rick Diaz, Bob Mehnken, Greg Maybeck and Tom Skabry.

The initial Hall of Fame inductees were honored in June 2013 and with a second group was honored in November 2013. Last October, the selection process for this third induction started.

The Reporter will carry a full story in its February 19 edition about the accomplishments of this year’s inductees.