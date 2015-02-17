More snow for the Island

It’s snowing on Shelter Island this morning, which could create problems on the roadways during the morning commute.

A storm developed after midnight and could bring 2 to 4 inches of snow today, according to National Weather Service meteorologists.

A winter storm advisory has been in effect since midnight and will remain in place until noon today, according to the NWS.

On the brighter side, the quick-moving storm will likely taper off by noon, said John Murray, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

Though strong winds are expected to die down today, the frigid temperatures are sticking around, Mr. Murray said.

Wind chills could be as low as -5 degrees Tuesday, he said