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More snow for the Island

By Cyndi Murray

MARY LYDON PHOTO | Snow fell on the Island in the early morning hours with more expected for today.
MARY LYDON PHOTO | Snow fell on the Island in the early morning hours with more expected for today.

It’s  snowing on Shelter Island this morning, which  could create problems on the roadways during the morning commute.

A storm developed after midnight and could bring 2 to 4 inches of snow today, according to National Weather Service meteorologists.

A winter storm advisory has been in effect since midnight and will remain in place until noon today, according to the NWS.

On the brighter side, the quick-moving storm will likely taper off by noon, said John Murray, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

Though strong winds are expected to die down today, the frigid temperatures are sticking around, Mr. Murray said.

Wind chills could be as low as -5 degrees Tuesday, he said