Meet the 2015 Hall of Fame inductees

For the third time since its inception in 2013, the Shelter Island Athletic Hall of Fame Committee will hold an induction ceremony, welcoming nine individuals and one team to the ranks of those who have demonstrated greatness as Island athletes.

While committee members are still checking biographies, Chairman Jim Colligan and new Director of Physical Education and District Operations Todd Gulluscio provided some brief background information that defines why each star was selected.

Following are brief biographies of those who will be honored at a ceremony scheduled for Saturday, May 16.

SID BECKWITH

Mr. Beckwith was a member of the class of 1937 and continues to play golf today at age 96, shooting his age a remarkable 1,040 times and counting. He was also an accomplished basketball and baseball player. The World War II veteran played varsity basketball and baseball for two years during his high school years. On the baseball field, he was named an Outstanding Second Baseman and was a stolen base specialist.

JAY CARD JR.

Best known to today as Public Works Commissioner and Highway Department Superintendent and previously as a member of the Police Department, Mr. Card graduated in the class of 1980, and was named Outstanding Male Athlete that year. He played varsity soccer, basketball and baseball for three years. On the basketball court, he scored more than 900 career points and was All-League in 1979 and 1980. He was All-League in baseball in 1980 and All-League in soccer in 1978, making All-County Player in 1979. He has continued to coach Shelter Island High School teams in golf and basketball.

JEAN DICKERSON

Ms. Dickerson, class of 1959, was recognized as one of the best female athletes in Shelter Island School history. She played basketball and volleyball as well as participating golf, bowling and cheerleading. Captain of numerous teams, Ms. Dickerson was consistently the high scorer on the basketball court. She was tapped as Outstanding Athlete of the 1950s and ‘60s by the Hall of Fame Committee as well as All-Around Athlete. Selection committee members pointed out that Ms. Dickerson’s achievements were secured prior to the implementation of Title IX that prohibits sex discrimination in education and is best known for removing barriers to women’s opportunities in sports.

SHELLI CLARK

Ms. Clark, a member of the class of 1995, has excelled in cross-country, volleyball, basketball and track. She was named All-League in cross-country in 1992, ‘93 and ‘94. She was an All-New York State qualifier in 1993 and ‘94 and the number three runner on the undefeated Suffolk County Class C Championship team. Ms. Clark played varsity basketball and was twice named All-League and was a starter on the League VIII Championship team and a player in the New York State Tournament. She ran the third fastest time in the 1,500 meter track and field event and in was a varsity volleyball player for two years.

LESLIE CZELADKO

Mr. Czeladko, class of 1983, was an All-County Soccer Player and All-New York State Player in 1982. His team went to the New York State Class D Finals where it ultimately bowed to Alexander Hamilton High School of Johnsburg, New York. Mr. Czeladko continues to play the sport, leading a team sponsored by Tree & TurfWorks in the Simon Gavron Challenge Cup competition to raise funds for the Lions Club.

ROBERT DUFFY

Mr. Duffy, class of 1963, went on to a career as a teacher and coach in Westhampton Beach for 30 years between 1971 and 2001. He was selected an All-League Basketball Player in 1963, having participated on the varsity team for four years. Mr. Duffy was on the varsity baseball team in 1960 and 1961, on the varsity softball team and was a member of the League Championship Team. He ran on the 1960 cross-country team. At Suffolk Community College, Mr. Duffy participated in basketball and cross country in 1963-64 and then played soccer, tennis and wrestled at Southampton College between 1967 and 1970. He was selected Outstanding Athlete and most outstanding wrestler in 1968-69 and was captain of both the soccer and wrestling teams at Southampton College.

WILLIAM ‘BILL’ DICKERSON

Mr. Dickerson, class of 1941, demonstrated prowess in basketball, baseball, soccer and golf. He played varsity basketball as a forward for four years and was the first Island player to develop the one-handed shot. As a varsity baseball player, Mr. Dickerson started at shortstop, was the lead off hitter and a stolen base specialist. He hit .375 his senior year. Mr. Dickerson played forward on the varsity soccer team for two years and was one of the top scorers. On the golf course, he was the number one man on the team with nine-hole scores of 38 to 40, a seven-time Gardiners Bay Country Club Champion and eight-time runner up. He was a seven-time senior club champion and has stroked seven holes-in-one during his golfing career.

TOBY GREEN

Mr. Green was a cross country varsity runner for five years in the mid 1980s and named All-League Runner in 1983, ‘84 and ‘85. He was All-County Runner in 1984 and ‘85. The first runner ever to beat 17 minutes at Sunken Meadow in 1984, Mr. Green led Shelter Island to its first Suffolk Country Class C Cross-Country Championship. He holds the Shelter Island record at the New York State Cross-Country Championships in Saratoga with a time of 15:57. Mr. Green also ran with the varsity track team and achieved school records in the 10k, the 5k, the two-mile, the mile, the half-mile and the 440. Following his high school graduation, Mr. Green formed a very successful Youth Running Club on the Island in 2012 that continues to thrive. He is coaching both boys and girls cross-country teams at the school.

MATTHEW MOBIUS

Mr. Mobius, class of 1989, demonstrated star-quality ability in basketball, baseball, soccer and golf. He was on the varsity basketball team for four years and named All-League and All-Conference in 1988 and ‘89. He was team captain both years and was named to the Suffolk County All-Star Team in 1989. As a varsity baseball player, he was team captain in 1988 and ‘89 and All-Conference both years. Mr. Mobius was All-League in soccer in 1988 and played on the varsity team for three years. He was also a varsity golfer for one year.

Besides the nine individuals being honored, the 1985 Cross-Country Team that combined players from Shelter Island and Southold will be honored. The team was coached by Cliff Clark and won the Suffolk County Class C Championship with a record of 39-8. Shelter Island runners were Toby Green, Kevin Dickens, Ed Kotula, Dean Foster and Tom Ritzler.

Representing Southold were Rick Diaz, Bob Mehnken, Greg Maybeck and Tom Skabry.