Light snow and high winds for Sunday

JIM COLLIGAN PHOTO | Shelter Island will have a day of blowing snow for Sunday.

Not so bad.

That was the assessment Highway Superintendent Jay Card Jr. gave this morning on the condition of the roads in the wake of the overnight storm that dropped two-to four inches of snow on the Island.

All roads have been plowed and corners and hills have been sanded, Mr. Card added, and supplies and equipment seem to be in good order.

The National Weather Service forecast for the Island today calls for snow continuing until about 2 p.m. with an accumulation of about one inch.

It will stay blustery with a northwest wind of 28 to 38 mph and gusting as high as 60 mph.