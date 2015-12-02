Kenneth Capon dies

Kenneth Capon, who served the Shelter Island Fire District for more than three decades, helping to maintain the firehouses, has died.

Details are currently unavailable. Mr. Capon was a former chief, secretary-treasure of the district and his whole life revolved around serving not just the district, but fire services throughout the county, according to Commissioner Larry Lechmanski.

“He was a dedicated fireman and district employee,” Mr. Lechmanski said. Even when he became ill, he didn’t want to give up his maintenance work for the district until he had to do so, he added.

The commissioner described Mr. Capon’s house as filled with plaques and citations from the district, Suffolk County and New York State.

That’s why when commissioners just last week talked about wanting to buy a gift to thank Mr. Capon for his service, Mr. Lechmanski said he didn’t want a plaque.

“He has enough of those,” Mr. Lechmanski said. But commissioners put off deciding what to buy.

Further details will be posted, including funeral arrangements, when they become available.

j.lane@sireporter.com