Justice Court report

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the January 26 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench for this session.

John A. Fiore of Hicksville was fined $300 plus a state surcharge of $260 for driving while ability impaired, reduced from driving while intoxicated. His license was suspended for 90 days. A turn signal violation was dismissed as covered in the plea. Mr. Fiore completed 80 hours of community service.

Hiram Laguna of Greenport was fined $50 plus $63 for a tail light violation and $75 plus $93 each for two license plate violations.

Robert M. Marcello of Shelter Island was fined $75 plus $93 for not having an inspection certificate. A charge of driving with uncovered cargo was dismissed as covered.

Camilo A. Torres of Southold was fined $300 plus $260 for DWAI, reduced from DWI. His license was suspended for 90 days. He was also fined $50 plus $93 for a turn signal violation. A speeding charge — 40 mph in a 25-mph zone — was dismissed as covered in the DWAI plea.

Twelve cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — all at the request of the defendants or their attorneys.