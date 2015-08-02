Freezing rain, light snow on the way

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued due to the freezing rain and snow that is expected to fall overnight for the Island, the National Weather Service said Sunday.

While snowfall totals are only expected to reach one inch, but the freezing rain that is forecast could make for a difficult Monday morning commute. The precipitation — which could include a mix of rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain — is expected to continue into Monday night.

The advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday.