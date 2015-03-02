Firefighter secures CO-smoke detectors for town

Thanks to the efforts of a Shelter Island Fire Department volunteer who continues to walk the extra mile to bring in money and goods to serve the community, there will soon be a distribution of CO-smoke detector units to those in need of the lifesaving devices.

Warren Baker, a SIFD member for three years, reached out to Kidde Technology in North Carolina, requesting that Shelter Island be considered for the free units.

He had heard about the possibility from Fire Commissioner Richie Surozenski who said he thought the department might qualify for some complimentary devices.

Indeed, Angela Killough, a company community outreach specialist, worked with Mr. Baker to arrange the initial shipment of 24 units, with an expectation that there could be 24 per month for up to 100 before the program expires this year.

“Kidde’s mission is to provide safety solutions that protect people and property from the effects of fire and its related hazards,” according to Kidde spokesman Neal Zipser.

Mr. Baker’s mission is to give back to the community he and wife call home, although they still split their time between the Island and New York City.

“I’m looking into other things” for the department and the community, Mr. Baker said.

Just last summer, Mr. Baker secured a $5,700 grant from the Firemen’s Insurance Fund. His own Greenport broker, Jolyon Fox Stern of Dewitt Stern Insurance, told him about the possibility of money from the fund and he secured the grant for education and safety materials and programs.

“He did it all on his own,” Chief Will Anderson said. “He’s good like that.”

The detectors will be distributed through the town’s Senior Service office, Chief Anderson said.

j.lane@sireporter.com