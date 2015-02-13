Electri-Gull failure

Thursday afternoon’s blackout that knocked out power for 2,215 customers was caused by a seagull that chewed through wires at West Neck Road at Brander Parkway and Bootleggers Alley.

The bird didn’t survive the attack on the wires, according to PSEG spokesman Jeffrey Weir, and confirmed by Silver Beach resident William McGorry’s photograph of the gull.

The outage started about 2:10 p.m. PSEG reported that 1,274 customers had power restored within seven minutes with 829 more back on line within eight minutes.

Another 112 customers were out of power for an hour and 15 minutes.

j.lane@sireporter.com