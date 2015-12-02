Eastbound Freight roaring into Legion Hall

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with the Eastbound Freight Bluegrass Band on Saturday, February 14 at 6 p.m. on the American Legion’s lower level. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and a cash bar will be available.

The first of Sylvester Manor’s house concerts for 2015, the concert has been relocated due to significant icing on Sylvester Manor’s property.

Eastbound Freight has been performing throughout Long Island and the New York metro area for 25 years, including the Inter Media Arts Center and the Harry Chapin Memorial Stage in Huntington, the Lincoln Center Out-Of-Doors Festival in New York City and many others. They have performed live radio broadcasts and their recordings have been featured on National Public Radio’s Acoustic Connections program.

The band members share a lifelong connection and a love for the big bluegrass sound of the original groups: Bill Monroe and the Bluegrass Boys, Flatt & Scruggs, the Stanley Brothers, Jimmy Martin & the Sunny Mountain Boys and others. Their repertoire includes tunes by these groups, as well as original songs by banjo player Bill DeTurk.

In the words of veteran fiddler Kenny Kosek, “their vocal and instrumental performances have been honed to a comfortable burnish that can only be achieved by 25 years of playing music together.”

The band will play a 90-minute set. Space is very limited for this show, so purchase your tickets now. Tickets cost $20 and can be obtained online at sylvestermanor.org or by calling 749-0626.