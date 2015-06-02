Domestic abuse prevention takes center court at varsity game

Shelter Island School is sending a message to its sophomore class, many of whom are just entering the world of dating: Respect yourself and demand that those you date treat you with respect. Helped by educators from the East Hampton-based Retreat, which offers assistance without charge to victims of domestic abuse, the students have been engaged in a week-long Teen Dating and Violence Prevention program that culminates at tonight’s varsity basketball game here against a team from Sag Harbor’s Pierson High School.

Physical education teacher Brian Becker has been coordinating the Shelter Island school program in conjunction with Retreat education manager Helen Atkinson-Barnes..

Attendees will have an opportunity to gather informational material about The Retreat and token gifts — purple ribbons, pens and similar items — on the way into the game.

Then the cheerleading squad will take a few minutes prior to tip off to deliver a twofold message they hope will be heard by students and family members — demand respect for yourself and know if you’re in an abusive situation, there is help through The Retreat.

“We are very excited that our teen leaders are active at so many events across the East End,” said Retreat education manager Helen Atkinson-Barnes. “Year after year, I am blown away by the dedication our students have to encouraging dialogues about abuse,” she said.

And less Islanders think this community is untouched by problems of domestic abuse, Police Chief Jim Read has reported an average of 40 cases a year, a number he and those active with The Retreat hope can be diminished with ongoing educational efforts.

The varsity game is set for 5:45 p.m.

j.lane@sireporter.com