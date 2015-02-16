County Coaches Association honors three Island athletes

The Suffolk County Coaches Association has honored three members of the 2014-2015 Shelter Island boys varsity basketball team.

Sawyer Clark was selected for the All-Academic Team and Billy Boeklen was recognized with All-League honors.

Tristan Wissemann received his second All-Conference Award. Tristan has scored 800 points in two years of varsity conference play, and was one of the top scorers on Long Island, averaging 24 points per game this season.