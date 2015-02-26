Correction: Home mail delivery help is not on Island

This week’s story (“Heights left holding the (mail) bag”) about post offices allowing customers to use the post office street address along with post office box numbers said the new service was being implemented at the Center Post Office, but not in the Heights. That information was originally provided by the Postal Service, but a follow up message saying neither Post Office would be offering the service at this time was not received because of a technical voice mail system error.

j.lane@sireporter.com