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Around the Island

Bursting with pride at Senior Night

By Reporter Staff

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO | The community saluted senior cheerleaders and varsity basketball players and their parents at the home game against Pierson last Friday night. From left, Olivia and Katherine Garrison, Cameron and Briton Clark, Jeanette Payne and John Sturges and Joey, Sawyer and Kim Clark.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO | The community saluted senior cheerleaders and varsity basketball players and their parents at the home game against Pierson last Friday night. From left, Olivia and Katherine Garrison, Cameron and Briton Clark, Jeanette Payne and John Sturges and Joey, Sawyer and Kim Clark.