Boaters: Time to think training

While waterways are still besieged with floating ice mounds, it’s time to think ahead to the not too distant future when recreational boaters will be filling our bays and creeks. The Peconic Bay Squadron of the United States Power Squadron is focused on training, starting with a session on Trailering Your Boat set for Sunday, April 26, at 1 p.m. at the Aldrich Boat Yard in East Quogue.

The seminar will include both classroom instruction and hands-on activity at the boatyard. Boaters will learn how to select tow vehicles, hitches and trailers; how to safely secure their crafts and trailers to their vehicles and how to launch and retrieve their boats. They’ll also learn how to maintain their trailering equipment.

The Aldrich Boat Yard is located at 27 Weesuch Avenue in East Quogue. There’s a $45 fee for the afternoon course that will include Bruce Smith’s “The Complete Guide to Trailering Your Boat” textbook.

Reserve your space by calling Debby Tennyson at 653-5300 or sign up on the website at www.PBPS.us.

j.lane@sireporter.com