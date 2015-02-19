Blotter takes backseat to blizzard

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.



ACCIDENTS

Two minor accidents were reported during the week.

On February 10, the Shelter Island School driver’s ed instructor, John W. Reardon of Greenport, reported that during a backing exercise a student driver had hit the rear bumper of a vehicle, parked in the North Ferry lot, belonging to Sunset Beach Motel Manager Sarah Luhtala of Shelter Island. Possible damage included a minor scratch on the bumper.

Police reported on February 15 that a vehicle belonging to Charles F. Frank of Shelter Island had run into a snowbank on East Thomas Street and was partially blocking the roadway. There was no apparent damage, and the owner was advised to move the vehicle as soon as possible.

OTHER REPORTS

On February 10, a town van got stuck in a driveway while picking up a resident. Police shoveled the vehicle out.

A person visited police headquarters on February 10 to report a possible mail scam. Police contacted a bulk mailing company and advised the company to remove the resident from its mailing list.

Police noticed flocks of gulls and crows tearing apart garbage in the back of a vehicle in the North Ferry parking lot on February 10. Police located the driver who returned to clean up the litter.

Also on February 10, a caller reported, for information purposes only, receiving disturbing correspondence.

A caller told police on February 11 that a complaint had been filed at the Shelter Island School about a bullying incident. Police suggested that all parties involved could meet at headquarters for a discussion about behavior that is criminal as well as harmful. The caller declined that option but will follow up with the school.

Police received a report on February 11 about a vibrating noise coming from the ground surrounding the caller’s basement. There did not seem to be any electrical or mechanical cause. The caller was advised to tell the police about any future finding.

A dog was reported missing from a Center residence on February 11. Police tried to locate the dog with negative results and were later advised by the owner that the dog had been found.

The Town, Heights and Village of Dering Harbor Highway Departments were notified about hazardous roads on February 12 and about white-out driving conditions on February 16.

A caller told police on February 14 that a man was walking on the ice at Crescent Beach. Police located the person and spoke to him about the dangerous ice conditions at that location.

On February 14, the SIHD reported a vehicle left in a Center roadway was creating a hazardous condition. Police helped the owner contact a snow removal service to clear a driveway so the vehicle could be moved there.

Also on the 14th, a caller reported that three parked cars were blocking access to a ramp at the end of a Shorewood road. The vehicles were moved.

A sick raccoon was reported on a Ram Island property on February 15. Police located a family of raccoons under a shed and advised the owner about whom to call.

A missing water main cover in the Heights was reported on February 16; police notified the highway department.

On the same day a Menantic caller told police that construction vehicles were blocking a private roadway. Workers moved the vehicles without incident.

Four residential fire alarms were activated during the week — two in West Neck on February 10 and 13, and two in Long View and Menantic, both on February 14. One was a false alarm and another was caused by a chimney back draft. Food burning on a stove set off a third and a fourth was activated as the owner was changing batteries. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to all but was not needed at the last alarm.

A medical alert, set off at a Center residence on February 12, was a false alarm.

A burglary alarm in Hay Beach on February 13 was activated by an open door. There was no sign of any criminal activity inside the residence.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported three people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on February 12, 13 and 16.