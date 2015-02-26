Blotter: Police issue four snow/ice alerts

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Janina Ariane, 19, of Greenport was driving on North Ferry Road 18 when she was stopped by police and ticketed for driving at a speed that was “not reasonable and prudent.”

OTHER REPORTS

Southold dispatch and the police department notified town, Heights and Dering Harbor Village highway staff of snow and icy roads on February 17, 21 and in the morning and evening of February 22.

Police received a complaint related to child custody on February 17.

A vehicle stuck on a Center roadway created a traffic hazard on February 17; police pulled it out.

Also on the 17th, a caller told police about a dispute, for informational purposes only.

Police assisted a Long View resident with a broken bathroom sink pipe on February 18.

A dispute between neighbors in Westmoreland was reported on February 19.

On February 20, a Village of Dering Harbor resident notified police after getting a cold temperature advisory on his phone. Police found a window that had blown open as a result of high winds and secured it.

On February 20, a driver left a North Ferry boat without paying but indicated he would get money at an ATM for the fare. Police located the driver who did return to the ferry with the fare.

An extra patrol was requested by a Center resident who reported that unknown persons had entered the house without permission.

On February 20, police investigated a possible larceny at a residence in the Heights.

A caller reported a smell of burning wires at a Center residence on February 21. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded and did not locate the source.

A caller reported on February 21 that water was pouring out from underneath a dock in Menantic. Police found an ice-eater system running and informed the caller.

Police received an anonymous report of snowmobiles being operated on a Center property on February 21; the area was patrolled with negative results.

A severely injured deer was reported under the front deck of a HiLo residence on February 22. It was put down by police.

Two burglary alarms were set off on Ram Island and in West Neck on February 18 and 23 respectively. One was activated after a brief power failure; there was no sign of any criminal activity in the other location. The fire department responded to an activated alarm at a West Neck residence on February 20; it may have been set off by a faulty detector, according to the SIFD.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported three individuals to Eastern Long Island Hospital on February 17 and 23.