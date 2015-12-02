Bird blacks out Island

Details are sketchy tonight, but a blackout that affected much and possibly all of Shelter Island for between 10 minutes in some areas and more than an hour in others was caused by a bird. PSEG spokesman Jeffrey Weir provided that information by voice mail and couldn’t be reached for more details, but was still trying to get information on the number of Islanders affected by the blackout.

He said PSEG workers took a picture of the bird with the wire still in its mouth, but didn’t indicate where the wire was located. The bird did not survive, Mr. Weir said.

Power went out at about 2:10 p.m. and was back on in the Center within about 10 minutes, but areas in West Neck and Silver Beach didn’t come back on for at least an hour.

The Reporter will provide more details on the number of people affected and the area where the initial power break occurred when that information becomes available.

j.lane@sireporter.com