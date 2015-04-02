Alexandra Binder weds Beau Payne in Vermont

Alexandra M. Binder and Beau E. Payne were married on October 19, 2014 at the Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe, Vermont.

The bride’s parents are Katherine Doroski and John Cronin and Daniel and Debra Binder, all of Shelter Island. Her grandparents are Patricia Binder, Mercedes Binder and the late Joseph Binder of Shelter Island and Alice Doroski and the late Anthony Doroski of Cutchogue.

The groom’s parents are Mary Payne, Barry Ryder and the late Kenneth H. Payne III, all of Shelter Island.

His grandparents are the late Captain and Mrs. Kenneth (Bo) Payne of Shelter Island and the late George and Ginny Gray of East Marion and Hastings, New York.

Alexandra is the business manager of the Shelter Island Historical Society and executive director of the National Academy of Building Inspection Engineers. Beau works for North Ferry Company.

The couple resides on Shelter Island.