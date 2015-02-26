Adults only: What’s for dinner?

I do not think that I am alone on this Island when it comes to the “What should I make myself for dinner tonight?” dilemma. This process usually begins about 4:30 in the afternoon and is especially common among those of us who live alone.

After all, we cannot go and eat out every night, particularly in winter when there are so few choices.

So I do what many of us do — go to the IGA and figure out what to make while I shop. I don’t know about you readers, but I hate leftovers, so it’s important to purchase just enough for dinner. This can be difficult.

The first thing I do when entering the IGA is to go to the meat section and look for the manager’s specials that have small portions. It’s wonderful that a pork shoulder might be on sale for $1.49 per pound, but who needs a 9-pound piece?

I’ll buy a single club steak, a few veal cutlets or maybe even a piece of liver. Sometimes they’ll even have creative items like chicken cordon bleu.

After the entrée is decided, I look for fresh bread. I don’t know why stores don’t make small loaves of Italian bread. I always wind up throwing out half a loaf because it gets stale.

I toss the stale stuff outside for the birds. The recent weather has provided me with lively animal entertainment from my kitchen window.

First the sparrows arrive and peck. Then the cardinals, only to be chased by the blue jays. The squirrels arrive and the birds leave. These rodents are happily munching the crust when the big bully crows descend, breaking the loaf into smaller pieces so they can fly away with them.

I would rather have smaller loaves and feed my animal friends less.

Getting back to dinner, a head of green leaf or romaine lettuce will last a few days and is always ready for a good salad. And from that bag of potatoes I always have, I stick a nice-sized one in the oven. I heat up a single serving can of Del Monte or Green Giant peas. (I know fresh is better, but it’s winter. Besides, if you run cold water over the peas long enough you get rid of the can taste.) I keep salt and pepper on the table and butter for the fresh bread.

That’s how I cope with being a single senior shopping for dinner for one. Not too expensive and fairly nutritious. And I do not mind saying that I enjoy a cocktail before eating and a cigarette afterwards.

I got this far in life not knowing what gluten free meant or what kale looked like. Not that there’s anything wrong with them.

