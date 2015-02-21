A heartwarming movie for cold weather

The film we have chosen for Wednesday, February 25 is “Return To Me,” a sweet story of true love. Bob Rueland (David Duchovny), a construction contractor, is building a natural habitat for the gorilla at the Lincoln Park Zoo. His wife, Elizabeth (played by Joely Richardson), is a zoologist and taught the gorilla to use sign language.

She is killed in a car accident and Bob is having a hard time working on the project. Grace Briggs (Minnie Driver) had received Elizabeth’s heart and sent Bob a thank-you note.

A year later, Bob’s friend, Charlie Johnson (David Alan Grier), is sick of seeing his pal still mourning his wife and decides to set up a blind date for him at an Irish/ Italian restaurant. Bob reluctantly decides to go. Grace is a waitress there; her grandfather owns the place. Carroll O’Connor plays the owner, Marty Reilly.

He is very protective of Grace, who has been close to death since she was 14 years old. She never dated and is ashamed of the long scar that runs down her chest, so is reluctant to let anyone see it.

Bob and Grace see each other. Sparks fly! He accidentally leaves his phone at the restaurant. You can see where this is going. Right? Well, things do not always go as we wish. She is innocent and he still misses his wife. Even his dog misses his wife and will not eat until she comes home. Grace is an artist and wants to go to Italy to paint. Bob has to finish the new habitat at the zoo and the job is not going well.

Come and join Mimi, Maggie and me at the Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, February 25 at 2:30 in the afternoon. We have free drinks, snacks and a warm comfortable room along with a heartwarming film. Bring a friend.

Running time: 115 minutes