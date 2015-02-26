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Around the Island

The Island’s weekly calendar

By JoAnn Kirkland

 

COURTESY PHOTO
COURTESY PHOTO

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, February 26 to Saturday, March 7:

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. 

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed their regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Backgammon Club, every Monday, 3 to 5 p.m., Shelter Island Library. All ages and levels welcome; bring your board. 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476. No classes in February.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Lego Club, for kids in grades K to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059

Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week, lunch and transportation. Call Lois Charls at the Senior Center, 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 26

Library Book Club, “Crossing to Safety” by Wallace Stegner, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 27

Friday Night Dialogues, “The Blues: Feel Like Going Home,” followed by a panel discussion, co-sponsored with Sylvester Manor. Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 28

Free the Trees, 10 a.m. to 12 noon, Mashomack Preserve. 749-1001. Repeats on Saturdays in March.

Burying Ground Remembrance, sponsored by Sylvester Manor, relocated to Presbyterian Church, indoors, 11 a.m.

Family Movie Matinee, “Big Hero 6,” Rated PG, Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m.

New office opening & art show, Griffing & Collins, with art by Roz Dimon, 4 to 6 p.m. Refreshments. 2 Grand Avenue. Call 749-0500 for more information.

TUESDAY, MARCH 3

Women’s Community Club meeting, 12 noon, Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall. Sarah Shepherd speaks about herbs, hives and bees. Bring a sandwich and a mug; dessert and beverages will be provided.

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

Island Gift of Life party, Cheryl Hannabury Memorial Celebration of Life, community cocktail party, 6 to 9 p.m., Ram’s Head Inn, $35 ($20 tax deductible) 774-0111.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

March 2: Water Management Advisory Council, 5 p.m.

March 3: Town Board work session and regular meeting, 1 p.m.

March 9: Board of Trustees, Shelter Island Library, library lower level, 7 p.m.

March 9: Water Advisory Committee, 7:30 p.m.