The Island’s weekly calendar
Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, February 12 to Saturday, February 21:
EVERY WEEK
Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.
American Legion, has resumed their regular hours. 749-1180.
Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.
Backgammon Club, every Monday, 3 to 5 p.m., Shelter Island Library. All ages and levels welcome; bring your board. 749-0042. No session February 16.
Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.
Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.
Exercise classes, Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476. No classes in February.
Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.
Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.
Lego Club, for kids in grades K to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.
Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059
Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.
Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.
Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.
Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.
Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.
Silver Circle Social Club for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week, lunch and transportation. Call Lois Charls at the Senior Center, 749-1059 or 599-3711.
Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.
Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.
Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.
Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.
EVENTS
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 13
After School Movie, “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day,” Rated PG, Shelter Island Library.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 14
One-day book sale, Shelter Island Library, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Free the Trees, 10 a.m. to 12 noon, help remove invasive plants and vines. Bring work gloves; snack and water provided. 749-1001.
House concert, Eastbound Freight band, sponsored by Sylvester Manor, American Legion Hall, 6 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.) $20 general admission tickets; visit sylvestermanor.org or call 749-0626.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 15
Winter bird watch, with Tom Damiani, Mashomack Preserve, 9 to 11 a.m. Bring binoculars. 749-1001.
Shelter Island Friends of Music, baritone Dominic Inferrera singing opera and show tunes, Presbyterian Church, 3 p.m. Free; donations welcome. Call 749-2251 or email sifmconcert@optonline.net for more info.
Citizenship Award nominations due, download the forms at shelterislandlions.org/citizenship-award/ or pick them up at the library. Email to CitizenshipAward@ShelterIslandLions.org or mail to Shelter Island Lions Club, Attention: Citizenship Award Committee, P.O. Box 760, Shelter Island, NY 11964.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 17
Vacation Bingo, play bingo and win books, Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m.
Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s, hosted by All Faith Youth Group; good will offering accepted.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 18
Ladies Auxiliary meeting, American Legion, 5 p.m.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 19
Lunar New Year, kids celebrate the Year of the Goat, 2 p.m., Shelter Island Library.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 21
Free the Trees, 10 a.m. to 12 noon, help remove invasive plants and vines. Bring work gloves; snack and water provided. 749-1001.
Annual guided walk, Katherine Ordway Wildlife Refuge, Mashomack Preserve, 1 to 4 p.m. Dress warmly. Rain (or snow) date, Sunday, February 22 at 9 a.m. 749-1001.
Celebrity Chef dinner, Anthony Rando and Vinnie Seddio serve antipasto, salad, pasta with meat sauce, meatballs and sausage, and tiramisu. Presbyterian Church, $30 per person; reservations required, 749-0805.
MEETINGS
(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)
February 13: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.
February 17: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.
February 18: Zoning Board of Appeals work session, 6:30 p.m.
February 21: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees meeting, Village Hall, 10 a.m.