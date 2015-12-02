The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, February 12 to Saturday, February 21:

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed their regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Backgammon Club, every Monday, 3 to 5 p.m., Shelter Island Library. All ages and levels welcome; bring your board. 749-0042. No session February 16.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476. No classes in February.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Lego Club, for kids in grades K to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059

Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week, lunch and transportation. Call Lois Charls at the Senior Center, 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 13

After School Movie, “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day,” Rated PG, Shelter Island Library.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 14

One-day book sale, Shelter Island Library, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free the Trees, 10 a.m. to 12 noon, help remove invasive plants and vines. Bring work gloves; snack and water provided. 749-1001.

House concert, Eastbound Freight band, sponsored by Sylvester Manor, American Legion Hall, 6 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.) $20 general admission tickets; visit sylvestermanor.org or call 749-0626.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Winter bird watch, with Tom Damiani, Mashomack Preserve, 9 to 11 a.m. Bring binoculars. 749-1001.

Shelter Island Friends of Music, baritone Dominic Inferrera singing opera and show tunes, Presbyterian Church, 3 p.m. Free; donations welcome. Call 749-2251 or email sifmconcert@optonline.net for more info.

Citizenship Award nominations due, download the forms at shelterislandlions.org/citizenship-award/ or pick them up at the library. Email to CitizenshipAward@ShelterIslandLions.org or mail to Shelter Island Lions Club, Attention: Citizenship Award Committee, P.O. Box 760, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 17

Vacation Bingo, play bingo and win books, Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m.

Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s, hosted by All Faith Youth Group; good will offering accepted.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Ladies Auxiliary meeting, American Legion, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Lunar New Year, kids celebrate the Year of the Goat, 2 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Free the Trees, 10 a.m. to 12 noon, help remove invasive plants and vines. Bring work gloves; snack and water provided. 749-1001.

Annual guided walk, Katherine Ordway Wildlife Refuge, Mashomack Preserve, 1 to 4 p.m. Dress warmly. Rain (or snow) date, Sunday, February 22 at 9 a.m. 749-1001.

Celebrity Chef dinner, Anthony Rando and Vinnie Seddio serve antipasto, salad, pasta with meat sauce, meatballs and sausage, and tiramisu. Presbyterian Church, $30 per person; reservations required, 749-0805.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

February 13: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

February 17: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

February 18: Zoning Board of Appeals work session, 6:30 p.m.

February 21: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees meeting, Village Hall, 10 a.m.