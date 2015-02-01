1 ticket, 2 accidents on blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Zachary R. Reylek, 26, of Shelter Island was driving on Chase Avenue on January 31 when he was ticketed by police for using an “insufficient” turn signal

ACCIDENTS

On January 27 James Lenzer of Shelter Island was operating a town snowplow during emergency snow removal operations on Ginny Drive when he backed into the driver’s-side of a parked vehicle registered to Todd Gulluscio of Shelter Island. Damages were estimated at over $1,000.

Joann Calabro of Shelter Island told police that her vehicle was parked during the day on January 31 at Dandy’s Liquors on North Ferry Road. The next morning, she noticed scratches on the left rear bumper and a small dent under the driver’s-side door. Damage was estimated at under $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

A downed tree was reported resting on cable/phone wires in the Center on January 27. The Highway Department was notified.

Police documented three cases, civil in nature, for the courts on January 28, 30 and 31.

Police and the Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a report of an arcing wire in West Neck on January 30. PSEG was notified.

On January 30, a caller reported that a deer had run off a Center property and was hit by a vehicle on North Ferry Road. The deer was killed in the accident; the driver of the vehicle left the scene.

A caller reported a person walking around a Center property with a flashlight on January 30. Police responded and found a caretaker checking the outside of the residence.

On January 31, a caretaker told police that an unknown vehicle was parked in the driveway of a Silver Beach residence. Police located the driver of the vehicle who was hunting and thought he had permission to use the driveway. The property has a new owner and the hunter agreed not to use the driveway in the future.

A caller reported on February 1 that a chicken was at large on a Cartwright property in the cold and snow. Police were assisted in removing the chicken.

Also on February 1, police verified that a family court order was not in violation in Shorewood.

Police notified highway departments in the Heights, town and Village of Dering Harbor about hazardous snow and ice conditions on February 2.

On February 2, police followed up on a Silver Beach resident’s complaint about receiving inappropriate email and text messages.

Three burglary alarms were set off in West Neck, Dering Harbor and Hay Beach, two on January 31 and one on February 2 respectively. Open second story doors set off one alarm; police gained access and secured the doors. A door that had not been latched properly blew open due to high winds and set off the second alarm. The premises appeared to be secure in the third case.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported six individuals to Eastern Long Island Hospital on January 27 and 28 and February 1 and 2.