Win one, lose one: Boys now 4-6 on season

The Shelter Island boys varsity basketball team visited the Stony Brook Bears on Tuesday, January 20 for a League VIII contest. The Indians lost game 71-57 and now have a 4-6 overall record.

The Bears came out utilizing some full court defensive pressure, trying to pick up the tempo of game, outscoring the Indians 26-9 in the first quarter. But the Islanders actually outscored the Bears 48-45 during the next three quarters of play. Too many turnovers in the first half, 15 to be exact, put the game out of reach for the Indians.

Tristan Wissemann led the Indians with 24 points, including 3 of 3 from behind the arc and 5 of 6 from the foul line. Junior Semaj Lawrence hit all three of his 3-point attempts in the first half, totaling a season high 18 points and leading the team with 12 rebounds.

The team will be hosting Southold on Friday, January 23 at 5:45 p.m.