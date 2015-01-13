Where is this on Shelter Island?

Brian Caputo of Commack recently emailed us a photo of this postcard. He said, “I collect old vintage postcards from Shelter Island because it’s my favorite place.

“I recently bought this one but cannot place where it was taken. It’s postmarked ‘1909 Greenport.’ Seems to be in a creek and the building is obviously not the Prospect or Manhanset.”

If you know, give us a call at 749-1000, extension 22 or email Community News Editor JoAnn Kirkland at j.kirkland@sireporter.com.