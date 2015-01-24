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What is that?

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JO ANN KIRKLAND PHOTO
JO ANN KIRKLAND PHOTO

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone 749-1000, extension 18.

We’re going to have to make a new category for “What is that?” — Tom Speeches and everyone else.

The perceptive Mr. Speeches wrote to us about last week’s photo (see below). “Okay, could I possibly have guessed two weeks in a row? The picture on page four is the Shelter Island Heights tennis courts on Clinton Avenue as you drive off the ferry to the left. All boarded up until spring.”

JO ANNE KIRKLAND PHOTO
JO ANNE KIRKLAND PHOTO