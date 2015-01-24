If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone 749-1000, extension 18.

We’re going to have to make a new category for “What is that?” — Tom Speeches and everyone else.

The perceptive Mr. Speeches wrote to us about last week’s photo (see below). “Okay, could I possibly have guessed two weeks in a row? The picture on page four is the Shelter Island Heights tennis courts on Clinton Avenue as you drive off the ferry to the left. All boarded up until spring.”