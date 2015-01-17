What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com, or phone 749-1000, extension 18.

Tom Speeches was right on the money identifying last week’s photo (see below), adding a bit of history and personal remembrance when he contacted us.

“It’s a very prominent bronze plaque marking what probably would have been the Grand Staircase entrance to the Old Prospect Hotel, in Prospect Park in the Heights,” Tom wrote. “This beautiful hotel burned to the ground in June of 1942. My father, then 10 years old, watched the edifice burn from across the street and remembers how scary it was and terribly sad to see it go up in flames. The biggest of the remaining trees across from the tennis courts still bear the scars from the intense flames of that tragic day.”

David Klenawicus also was correct in identifying the memorial plaque.