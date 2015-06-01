Tools to use for safe and fun boating

The Peconic Bay Power Squadron will present “Let’s Talk Boating” at 6 p.m. on February 13 at the Southampton Community Center in Flanders. The session will include a Q & A with squadron members.

This seminar will examine how the subjects covered in the series like Charts, Compass, GPS, Depth Finders, RADAR, VHF Radio and more fit together and become the tools for a safe, fun day on the water.

Many boaters understand the equipment they rely on most often, but few understand how the complete puzzle fits together to create a safe enjoyable boating experience. A list of upcoming individual seminar topics and dates will be available for students who want to learn more.

The Southampton Community Center is located at 655 Flanders Road in Flanders. This seminar is presented free by the volunteer members of Peconic Bay Power Squadron. To learn more or to reserve your space, call Debby Tennyson at 631-653-5300 or visit PBPS.us.