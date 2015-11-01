The Senior Sunshine Club

Howard Brandenstein has been a Silver Circle Social Club member for about a year now. He smiles all the time, is most agreeable and seems to enjoy all the activities: Jean Lawless’s yoga class, bingo with Dale Holm in the morning and tri-onomos after lunch.

Howard is the fifth male club member, I think, and a most welcome addition.

I recently met John and Colette Roe at our local IGA and with his permission, I can report he is “feeling fine.”

Pat Reilly has been a Sunshine Club member for several years now.

Your cards wishing club members a Happy New Year would be most welcome. They enjoy hearing from you.

The Sunshine Club’s motto is “If you have hope, you have everything.”

• Mrs. Agnes Albinson, 120 Bearon Landing, Tinton Falls, NJ 07753

• Mr. Howard Brandenstein, P.O. Box 3029, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965

• Mrs. Hazel Essex, Christian Fellowship House, 369 Split Rock Rd., Syosset, NY 11791

• Mrs. Vera MacDonald, San Simeon, 61700 Route 48, Greenport, NY 11944

• Mrs. Janice Schmidt Malin, Room 212, San Simeon, 61700 Route 48, Greenport, NY 11944S

• Mrs. Betty Pospisil, P.O. Box 320, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965

• Mrs. Patricia Reilly, c/o Brennan, P.O. Box 1015, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965

• Mr. John Roe, P.O. Box 851, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965

• Mrs. Alma Ryder, Peconic Retreat, 555 New Suffolk Rd., Cutchogue, NY 11935

• Mrs. Margaret Thieringer, P.O. Box 556, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965

• Mrs. Dorothy Zabriskie, 2400 Colfax Street, #218, Evanston, IL 60201