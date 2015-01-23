The Retreat gets federal grants

The Retreat is starting off 2015 with two federally funded grants for its East End Victim Assistance Project. Both are administered by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services through its Violence Against Women Act, providing money for victims’ services and law enforcement.

One grant for $35,600 will come directly from the state Division of Criminal Justice Services and be used to pay for an advocate and two counselors, one of whom will be bilingual. The second award of $66,750 will be administered by the Suffolk Country Department of Probation and will be allocated to three programs, including The Retreat.

“We are grateful to have been chosen in to categories in this highly competitive grants process and look forward to increasing awareness of the availability of domestic violence services across all populations,” said Karen Lombri, director of nonresidential services at The Retreat.

The state received $6.2 million in federal funds to be dispersed among 90 community organizations, hospitals, police departments and district attorneys’ offices to enhance services for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

The money also supports health care professionals who trained in examining sexual assault victims and collecting evidence that can be used in prosecuting such cases.

The East Hampton-based organization with the Island’s Support Our Shelter program serves battered women and their children and also offers counseling services to both victims and abusers.

The number of cases on Shelter Island remains steady through the years with police answering about 40 calls a year, according to statistics released by Chief Jim Read.

The need continues here, Support Our Shelter spokeswoman Barbara Olton said.

The fact that the federal government continues to funnel money to the organization when applications for such grants is so highly competitive demonstrates the Department of Justice’s confidence” in the programs, Ms. Olton said.

The organization has undergone a transition in leadership in recent months with Loretta Davis becoming executive director, replacing Michele Pollack Rich. While organizations sometimes stumble during major transitions, The Retreat continues to thrive and is “kind of on the bring of a wonderful rise,” Ms. Olton said.

The funds will help improve delivery of victim services and enable a greater outreach to under-served populations, including the Latina and Shinnecock communities, according to Maggie Goldfarb, the organization’s development director.

The money will also enable greater outreach to police to increase awareness of domestic violence and help to provide culturally and linguistically competent services, Ms. Goldfarb said.

j.lane@sireporter.com