The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, January 29 to Friday, February 6.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed their regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Backgammon Club, every Monday, 3 to 5 p.m., Shelter Island Library. All ages and levels welcome; bring your board. 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5 per class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Lego Club, for kids in grades K to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059

Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week, lunch and transportation. Call Lois Charls at the Senior Center, 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JANUARY 29

Library Book Club, “Personal History” by Katherine Graham, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Call Laura at 749-0042 for details.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 30

Friday Night Dialogues, “Digital Art: The Inside Scoop with Roz Dimon,” 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free; donations appreciated.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 31

Create a cup, for teens, decorate your own mug with permanent markers, Shelter Island Library, 3 p.m.

Nearly full moon hike, walk the 1.5 mile Red Trail at Mashomack, 7 to 8:30 p.m. All ages welcome; adults are expected to accompany children. Donations requested. Save a spot by calling 749-1001.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 1

Super Bowl party, American Legion Mitchell Post #281, 5 p.m. Everyone welcome; bar food served. $10 donation; call 749-1180 to reserve.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 7

Free the Trees, 10 a.m. to 12 noon, help remove invasive plants and vines. Bring work gloves; snack and water provided. 749-1001.

Alumni Concert, 5 p.m., Perlman Music Program, Clark Arts Center, cellist Deborah Pae with pianist Dana Protopopescu. Tickets cost $25; free for kids 18 and under. Call 212-877-3230 or email info@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 8

Works in Progress concert, 2:30 p.m., Clark Arts Center, PMP students play classical masterworks. Free. No reservations required; seating is on a first-come basis.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

February 2: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 5 p.m.

February 3: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

February 4: Deer & Tick Committee, 10 a.m.