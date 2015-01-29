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Around the Island

The Island’s weekly calendar

By JoAnn Kirkland

 

COURTESY PHOTO
COURTESY PHOTO

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, January 29 to Friday, February 6.
EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. 

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed their regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Backgammon Club, every Monday, 3 to 5 p.m., Shelter Island Library. All ages and levels welcome; bring your board. 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5 per class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Lego Club, for kids in grades K to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059

Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week, lunch and transportation. Call Lois Charls at the Senior Center, 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JANUARY 29

Library Book Club, “Personal History” by Katherine Graham, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Call Laura at 749-0042 for details.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 30

Friday Night Dialogues, “Digital Art: The Inside Scoop with Roz Dimon,” 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free; donations appreciated.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 31

Create a cup, for teens, decorate your own mug with permanent markers, Shelter Island Library, 3 p.m.

Nearly full moon hike, walk the 1.5 mile Red Trail at Mashomack, 7 to 8:30 p.m. All ages welcome; adults are expected to accompany children. Donations requested. Save a spot by calling 749-1001.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 1

Super Bowl party, American Legion Mitchell Post #281, 5 p.m. Everyone welcome; bar food served. $10 donation; call 749-1180 to reserve.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 7

Free the Trees, 10 a.m. to 12 noon, help remove invasive plants and vines. Bring work gloves; snack and water provided. 749-1001.

Alumni Concert, 5 p.m., Perlman Music Program, Clark Arts Center, cellist Deborah Pae with pianist Dana Protopopescu. Tickets cost $25; free for kids 18 and under. Call 212-877-3230 or email info@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 8

Works in Progress concert, 2:30 p.m., Clark Arts Center, PMP students play classical masterworks. Free. No reservations required; seating is on a first-come basis.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

February 2: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 5 p.m.

February 3: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

February 4: Deer & Tick Committee, 10 a.m.