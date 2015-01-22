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Around the Island

The Island’s weekly calendar

By JoAnn Kirkland

COURTESY PHOTO
COURTESY PHOTO

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, January 22 to Friday, January 29:

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. 

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed their regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Backgammon Club, Mondays, 3 to 5 p.m., Shelter Island Library. All ages and levels welcome; bring your board. Next meeting on January 26. 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5 per class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Lego Club, for kids in grades K to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059

Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week, lunch and transportation. Call Lois Charls, 749-0276.

Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, JANUARY 23

Origami, for kids, make colorful creations by folding paper, Shelter Island Library, 3 p.m.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 24

Family Movie Matinée, “BoxTrolls,” rated PG, Shelter Island Library, 3 p.m.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 27

Movies @ the Library, “L.A. Confidential,” Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 28

Cinema 114, “The Pianist,” Senior Activity Center, 2:30 p.m. Free.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 29

Library Book Club, “Personal History” by Katherine Graham, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Call Laura at 749-0042 for details.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 30

Friday Night Dialogues, “Digital Art: The Inside Scoop with Roz Dimon,” 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free; donations appreciated.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

January 23: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m., Irrigation Committee public hearing, 4:50 p.m.

January 26: Community Housing Board, 7 p.m.

January 26: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

January 26: Fire Commissioners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Center firehouse.

January 27: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

January 28: Zoning Board of Appeals hearing, 7:30 p.m.