The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Friday, January 16 to Friday, January 23.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed their regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Backgammon Club, Mondays, Shelter Island Library. All ages and levels welcome; bring your board. Meetings on January 12 and 26. 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5 per class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Lego Club, for kids in grades K to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059

Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library, stories and songs for toddlers.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week, lunch and transportation. Call Lois Charls, 749-0276.

Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, JANUARY 16

Cub Scout coat drive, gently used coats, sweaters, heavy sweatshirts, hats, gloves, scarves, snow pants and boots. Through January 31. Drop boxes at Our Lady of the Isle, St. Mary’s and the Presbyterian churches, Town Hall and the Shelter Island School lobby. Call Vinette Olinkiewicz at 749-1464 or Jessica Cox at 801-2662 for more info.

After School Movie, “Earth to Echo,” rated PG, Shelter Island Library, 3 p.m.

Ping-pong tournament, Youth Center, for grades 6 through 12, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 17

One-day book sale, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Everything priced at $1 or less.

Bluegrass Concert, Sylvester Manor and Town Recreation Department featuring the Bankesters. School auditorium, 7:30 p.m. Reserved seats for $25, $30 and $35. Call Sylvester Manor at 749-0626 or visit brownpapertickets.com.

Guest speaker Reverend Stephen Fearing joins Father Peter DeSanctis, Our Lady of the Isle Church, 4 p.m. Call OLOI at 749-0001 for details.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 18

Bowling in Riverhead, meet at the Youth Center, 12 noon, grades 6 through 12. Email Ian Kanarvogel at siyouth@optimum.net for details.

MONDAY, JANUARY 19

Islanders hockey game, against Philadelphia Flyers, sponsored by Shelter Island Recreation Department and Youth Center, 1 p.m. Meet at the North Ferry terminal at 8:45 a.m. $50 per person includes ticket and bus. Call Garth Griffin at 749-0978 after 4:15 p.m.

Legion meeting, regular monthly meeting, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 21

American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, American Legion Hall, 7 p.m.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

January 17: Shelter Island Library annual meeting, library, 10 a.m.

January 19: Martin Luther King Day, Town buildings CLOSED.

January 20: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

January 20: EMS Advisory Board, 4:30 p.m.

January 20: School Board meeting, 7 p.m., school boardroom.

January 21: Zoning Board of Appeals work session, 7:30 p.m.