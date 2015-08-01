The Island’s weekly calendar
Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, January 8 to Saturday, January 17.
EVERY WEEK
Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.
American Legion, has resumed their regular hours. 749-1180.
Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.
Backgammon Club, Mondays, Shelter Island Library. All ages and levels welcome; bring your board. Meetings on January 12 and 26. 749-0042.
Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.
Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.
Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5 per class. Maggie, 664-1476.
Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.
Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.
Lego Club, for kids in grades K to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.
Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059
Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library, stories and songs for toddlers.
Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.
Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.
Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.
Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.
Silver Circle Social Club for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week, lunch and transportation. Call Lois Charls, 749-0276.
Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.
Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.
Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.
Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.
EVENTS
SATURDAY, JANUARY 10
Candy sushi, make a plate of sushi with sweets, for kids, Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 13
Movies @ the Library, “Ball of Fire,” Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 14
Cinema 114, “The Third Man,” 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Free.
Celebrity Chef, Kyle prepares pulled pork, collard greens with bacon and apple crisp, 6 p.m., Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall. $30 per person; reservations required. Call 749-0805 to reserve. All proceeds benefit the church’s outreach programs.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 16
After School Movie, “Earth to Echo,” rated PG, Shelter Island Library, 3 p.m.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 17
Bluegrass Concert, Sylvester Manor and Town Recreation Department featuring the Bankesters. School auditorium, 7:30 p.m. Reserved seats for $25, $30 and $35. Call Sylvester Manor at 749-0626 or visit brownpapertickets.com.
Prayer service, Reverend Stephen Fearing and Father Peter DeSanctis, Our Lady of the Isle Church, 4 p.m. Call OLOI at 749-0001 for details.
MEETINGS
(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)
January 8: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 6 p.m.
January 12: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.
January 12: Shelter Island Library Board of Trustees meeting, library, 7 p.m.
January 13: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.
January 13: Planning Board, 7 p.m.
January 17: Shelter Island Library annual meeting, library, 10 a.m.