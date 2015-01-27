Stormwatch: Worst is over, Chief Read gives update

As the fierce storm wound down and lost steam around 3 p.m. after blowing through the Island for more than 24 hours, Shelter Island Highway Department crews were on the roads and streets of the Island putting down a sand/salt mix, Superintendent Jay Card Jr. said. New York State had provided a plow — not as large as expected— that Mr. Card deployed to widen thoroughfares, as well as going over state and county roads.

It had been a long day, night and day for department personnel, Mr. Card said. “It’s brutal on the body and brutal on the mind,” he said. “You have to constantly stay focused and keep pushing.”

Mr. Card added that he had never been prouder of his team.

Shelter Island Police Chief Jim Read, acting as the town’s Emergency Management Coordinator, released the following update at three p.m. today.

· No electrical outages reported – PSEG will be leaving the island later this evening.

· EMS and Police have responded to several medical calls that required transport to ELIH.

· Highway continues to work on primary and secondary roadways.

· The State has responded to the Towns request to provide an additional plow to assist with the State and County Roads. This plow should be in service this afternoon and tomorrow if needed.

· North and South Ferry are in operation.

· The EOC is open and will remain staffed through tomorrow.

· Highway Superintendent Card advises that the Recycling Center will be CLOSED tomorrow (Wednesday January 28, 2015). Salt and Sand will still be sold to contractors.

· Travel limitations will be lifted at 5PM as the Highway Department has begun sanding the primary roads.

· Town Offices will be on a 1 hour delayed opening tomorrow, 10 AM start as per Supervisor Dougherty.

· Supervisor Dougherty advised that he most likely will lift the Emergency Declaration tomorrow morning at 10AM.