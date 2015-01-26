Stormwatch: Update on Shelter Island closings

As the a major blizzard approached, word went out that parts of the Island were preparing for a shut down.

Shelter Island School has cancelled Tuesday classes.

Earlier in the day, school officials announced all after school activities for Monday were cancelled.

Post Offices on Shelter Island will be closed on Tuesday.

The Shelter Island Board of Fire Commissioners has cancelled its Monday night meeting and another date hasn’t yet been set, according to chairman Andy Reeve.

j.lane@sireporter.com