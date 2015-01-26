Stormwatch: Supervisor declares ‘state of emergency’

Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty declared and signed ‘a state of emergency” document this afternoon.

The declaration gives the town certain necessary powers during emergencies and implements the town’s Emergency Operations Plan.

Below is a copy of the official document.

LOCAL DECLARATION OF A ‘STATE OF EMERGENCY’

Whereas Winter Storm Juno may create life-threatening situations throughout the Town of Shelter Island; and

Whereas snow accumulations in excess of 24” is expected coupled with high winds nearing hurricane velocity creating blizzard conditions; and

Whereas Shelter Island is surrounded by water and thus especially vulnerable to flooding, creating grave concerns for people living in low lying areas or areas that may be cut off from the rest of the island due to flooding; and

Whereas there are additional concerns regarding drifting snow, ice, erosion, downed trees and power lines, loss of electricity and the possible cessation of ferry operations;

Now, therefore I, James D. Dougherty, Supervisor of the Town of Shelter Island do declare a State of Emergency within the Town of Shelter Island, County of Suffolk, State of New York commencing January 26, 2015 at __3 PM___ pursuant to Section 24 of Article 2-b of the Executive Law.

Pursuant to Section 24 of Article 2-b of the Executive Law, I direct the following:

1. The sheltering in-place or with friend or relative during the storm, parking off road and avoidance of driving during the storm so that the roads can be cleared of snow with greatest efficiency.

2. Implementation of the Town of Shelter Island Emergency Operations Plan.

3. All Town of Shelter Island departments to take such actions as are necessary to protect the public safety and to render all required and available assistance to protect the security, well-being, health and property of residents.

4. All residents of the town are encouraged to follow the latest weather and emergency notifications by local radio and television stations.

5. Residents within the Town of Shelter Island are further urged to gather necessary storm provisions, flashlights, batteries, a portable radio, a supply of non-perishable food and potable water and other essentials, in the event power is lost in their neighborhood.

6. Any person who knowingly violates any provision of this Order is guilty of a class B misdemeanor.

7. This Order shall take effect immediately. It shall remain in effect for 5 days unless it is terminated at an earlier date.