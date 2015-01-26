Stormwatch: Island road crews pulling all nighters

Shelter Island Highway Department plows were on the roads at around 9 p.m., according to Superintendent Jay Card Jr.

“It’s coming down about an inch an hour as expected,” Mr. Card said an hour later. “Heavier bands are yet to come.”

Mr. Card said crews would be on Island roads all night. “With small trucks, we can’t let the storm get ahead of us,” he added.

The going was toughest where heavy winds whipped the Island, driving snow back onto cleared thoroughfares.

Ferries remained in service. A spokeswoman at South Ferry said they didn’t anticipate any break in service, but fewer boats will be operating since people are staying off the roads.

General Manager Bridg Hunt of North Ferry said regular service will continue tonight and essentially emergency service will be on for Tuesday for ambulance, police and fire.

Mr. Card said he had heard of no police, fire or medical emergencies so far Monday night.