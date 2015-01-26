Stormwatch: Highway Supe says crews in ‘holding pattern’
Highway Superintendent Jay Card Jr. said he gave most of his men time off to go home and get some sleep around six p.m. A crew and equipment were standing by to clear roads in case of emergencies.
“We’re in a holding pattern,” Mr. Card said, and would hold off from major road clearing “as long as possible,” due to a shortage of manpower and to preserve resources. “These guys will have to go through the night,” Mr. Card said. “We’ll get everyone and get at it.”
A National Weather Service update reported: “Snow with widespread blowing snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Some thunder is also possible. Low around 24. Wind chill values between 5 and 15. Windy, with a north wind 24 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total nighttime snow accumulation of 11 to 17 inches possible.”