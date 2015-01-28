Stop over before the storm

Don Bindler sent us these beautiful pictures of a rare visitor who flew in just before the storm.

Don wrote: “This beautiful peregrine falcon swept in while I was photographing ducks on Shell Beach. Also known as the duck hawk, these magnificent raptors reach speeds of 200 miles per hour, making them the fastest land animal. Until 1999, the peregrine falcon was listed as an endangered species and had been virtually eradicated from eastern United States. Thanks to conservation efforts, the bird is making a comeback.”