Shivering at Town Hall

During the first major cold snap of the year, employees on one side of Shelter Island Town Hall in administration offices, including Supervisor Jim Dougherty’s digs, are shivering today.

They’re waiting for a new part for the heating system that went down Wednesday morning. The new part is expected to be installed this afternoon, according to Barbara Bloom.

Those across the hall where the Town Clerk’s office and Town Board meeting room are located are comfortably warm, while their colleagues on the other side are having to wear coats while they await the repair.

j.lane@sireporter.com