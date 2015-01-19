Reporter obituaries: Washabaugh, Dalton

Robert F. Washabaugh, 85, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, December 26, 2014 in his home. Born on May 14, 1929 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Paul Washabaugh and Effie Foose Washabaugh. He was married to the late Rose O’Byrne Washabaugh from 1951 until her death in 1995.

Robert served his country with the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict and worked as a private contractor on Shelter Island from 1951 to 1966. He then worked at Letterkenny Army Depot in Chambersburg from 1966 until his retirement in 1995.

A member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Robert served as an usher for 50 years, as well as a volunteer for numerous church- and school-sponsored events. He was also a 4th Degree Knight and Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus 1426, a member of the Burt J. Asper American Legion Post 46, Hume McNeil Byers AMVETS Post 224 and the Veterans of Vietnam War Post 41.

In the 1970s he was the innovator of the “Old Timers Christmas Party,” which provided an annual Christmas dinner party for local nursing home residents in the Chambersburg region. The parties continue to be held today. Bob loved and devoted his life to his wife Rose of 44 years, his six children and eight grandchildren. He was a kind and supportive friend and neighbor, his family said. He loved preparing meals for his family and baking special treats, especially for his grandchildren and their friends.

His retirement years were filled with extended visits to his children’s homes, preparing care packages for his grandchildren at college, which frequently contained Franklin County apples, gardening, canning, keeping his mind sharp with crossword puzzles and, of course, watching old-time western movies.

Surviving are his children, Catherine Kroeger of Wahington, Michigan; Margaret Petner (husband Edward) of Darien, Connecticut; Susan Williams (husband Richard) of Woodbridge, Virginia; Maryanne Preston (husband Christopher) of Gansevoort, New York; Stephen Washabaugh of Chambersburg; and Anthony Washabaugh of Chambersburg; eight grandchildren — Sarah, Ed, Molly and Elizabeth Petner; Michelle Preston; and Christopher, Brittany and Matthew Washabaugh. He is also survived by his brother, Paul Washabaugh, of Scotland, Pennsylvania. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his sister, Helen Oyler, and brother, Joseph Washabaugh, both of Chambersburg.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered on December 30 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Chambersburg. The family received friends December 29 at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Chambersburg. Interment followed the Mass in Corpus Christi Catholic Cemetery with Military Honors provided by members of the Charles Nitterhouse VFW Post 1599 Honor Guard.

Contributions may be made in his name to Lutheran Home Care and Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17201.

Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.

Christopher Scott Dalton

Christopher Scott Dalton, 59, died on Monday, January 5, 2015, peacefully at home after a 10-year struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Chris was raised in Garden City and spent many vacations on Shelter Island. He was a graduate of Garden City High School (1973), Colorado College (1977) and Boston University Law School (1982).

He served as a law clerk for Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court Judge Liaskos and later became a partner at Craig and Macauley of Boston. He was an avid cyclist enthusiast and a loyal fan of the Boston Red Sox.

Chris was the husband of Susan Power-Dalton; father to Emily Dalton (Beverly, Massachusetts) and Jason Power (New York, New York); son of Dell Dalton and the late George E. Dalton (Garden City and Shelter Island). He is also survived by two brothers, Matthew Dalton (Ferndale, Washington) and Timothy Dalton (Floral Park and Shelter Island); a sister, Martha Dalton (Stillwater, New York); and several nieces and nephews.

Those wishing to remember Chris in a special way may send a contribution to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601.